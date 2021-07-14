TNSTC to increase operation of ordinary town buses

Coimbatore

14 July 2021 23:14 IST

A week after the State government allowed the operation of buses as part of COVID-19 relaxations, the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) plans to increase the operation of ordinary town buses in response to the demand.

Officials said on Wednesday that 740 TNSTC buses were being operated in the district, which comprises 410 town buses and 330 mofussil buses. Among the 410 town buses, 150 were deluxe ‘red’ buses while 260 were ordinary town buses. Within a few days, the division will increase the number of ordinary town buses in the city to 300, the officials said.

Around 1.5 lakh women passengers in the corporation limits avail the State government’s scheme for women to travel free of cost in ordinary town buses every day, according to the officials. With the increase in the number of ordinary town buses, the number of beneficiaries of this scheme would also increase, they said.

Out of the 330 mofussil buses, around 235 were being operated to destinations in the central and southern districts of the State such as Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, the officials noted.