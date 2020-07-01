TNSTC suspends bus services

Following the extension of COVID-19 lockdown by the State government till July 31, the Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) stopped the operation of all buses from Wednesday.

TNSTC officials said that only 27 buses were operated for government workers in Coimbatore district. Of these, 16 were for the conservancy workers and the rest were operated for the government staff of the District Collectorate and District Court.

The State government suspended all intra-district bus operations by government and private operators between July 1 and 15 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the sit-in protests of TNSTC employees called by the Federation of TNSTC Trade Unions scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.