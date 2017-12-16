TNSTC staff strike enters Day 2

The sit-in strike of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees pressing for a charter of demands, including disbursal of terminal statutory benefits to the retired employees, continued for the second day on Friday.

Buses to The Nilgiris stayed off the road from Friday evening, leaving the tourists stranded at the Mettupalayam bus stand.

The strike by the employees affiliated to nine trade unions, except the ruling Anna Thozhirsangam, on the premises of TNSTC’s corporate office in Kavundampalayam began on Thursday.

Leaders of the striking unions alleged that though the TNSTC managed to operate its services with a few workers for the last two days, it won’t be possible for them to continue as the staff would be hit by fatigue and will go home on Friday evening. The operation of the buses will gradually come down, they said. However, top officials maintained that bus services were not hit in the city and the suburban areas.

Udhagamandalam Staff Reporter adds:

TNSTC workers blocked buses and staged a protest in front of the Udhagamandalam bus stand on Friday evening.

Police said that the protesters, numbering more than 50, demanded benefits from Friday morning. In the evening, they blocked the buses leaving the bus stand. Ooty Town Police, who were stationed at the bus stand, intervened and held talks with the protesters, after which bus services resumed. Commuters were hit by the protests and the bus stands were teaming with passengers till late in the evening.