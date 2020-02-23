TNSTC staff rewarded

NAMAKKAL

Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Namakkal were rewarded on Sunday for operating buses without any fatal accidents last year.

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani and Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja along with District Collector K. Megraj and AIADMK MLAs presented appreciation certificates and momentoes offered by Indian Oil Corporation to 333 employees including drivers, conductors and other technical staff of the branch for operating buses without fatal accidents. Member of Parliament A.K.P. Chinraj also took part.

Addressing at the event, Mr. Thangamani appreciated the achievements of the staff and said that the State government was operating buses with modern amenities on par with private operators now.

CCTV cameras

Ms.Saroja said that the State government was planning to install CCTV cameras in buses at a cost of ₹75 crore utilising the Nirbhaya fund to ensure safety of women.