Coimbatore

TNSTC staff rewarded

Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Namakkal were rewarded on Sunday for operating buses without any fatal accidents last year.

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani and Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja along with District Collector K. Megraj and AIADMK MLAs presented appreciation certificates and momentoes offered by Indian Oil Corporation to 333 employees including drivers, conductors and other technical staff of the branch for operating buses without fatal accidents. Member of Parliament A.K.P. Chinraj also took part.

Addressing at the event, Mr. Thangamani appreciated the achievements of the staff and said that the State government was operating buses with modern amenities on par with private operators now.

CCTV cameras

Ms.Saroja said that the State government was planning to install CCTV cameras in buses at a cost of ₹75 crore utilising the Nirbhaya fund to ensure safety of women.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 11:28:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tnstc-staff-rewarded/article30897558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY