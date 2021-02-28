TNSTC staff continue strike overtransfer of four employees

Though the State-wide strike by the Opposition transport trade unions was called off on Saturday, a section of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees continued their agitation at Sungam depot-II in the city demanding the Coimbatore Division of the Corporation to cancel the transfers of four employees.

Protesting trade unions including the LPF, CITU, AITUC and INTUC said that four TNSTC employees namely driver S. Mohanraj, conductors N. Thirumoorthy, R. Kamaraj and checking inspector P. Selvaraj were transferred to other locations from Sungam-II depot and Ukkadam. The four employees had actively taken part in the strike on Friday.

M. Velankanni Raj, general secretary of CITU’s Coimbatore unit, alleged that the four employees were transferred due to the intervention of leaders of the Anna Thozhil Sanga Peravai, the trade union wing of the ruling AIADMK.

“Though the State-wide strike has been called off, the agitation in front of Sungam depot-II over the transfers of the four employees will continue until the TNSTC officials change their decision,” he said.