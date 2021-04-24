TNSTC sees sharp fall in revenue

Coimbatore

24 April 2021 04:28 IST

The Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has seen a sharp decrease in revenue for Coimbatore district amid the COVID-19 restrictions, a comparison of parameters revealed.

TNSTC sources said the parameters for April 22, 2021, was compared with April 22, 2019, for Coimbatore district as the buses were not operated on this date in 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown. As per the comparison, the single-day revenue in 2019 was ₹ 1.87 crore, which came down to only ₹ 69.24 lakh in 2021. The per-kilometre revenue was ₹ 34.84 on April 22, 2019, but it fell to ₹ 20.60 on April 22, 2021. The total kilometres operated by the town and mofussil buses also saw a decrease from 5.38 lakh km on April 22, 2019 to 3.36 lakh km on April 22, 2021.

Despite operating 952 out of the 1,012 buses (town and mofussil) in Coimbatore district, low patronage due to the second wave and the night curfew were cited as the reasons behind the sharp fall in the above parameters, according to the TNSTC sources.

