TNSTC rolls out 200 special buses from Salem to clear Deepavali rush

Salem

12 November 2020 22:53 IST

In order to clear the extra rush during the Deepavali season, about 200 special buses are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

According to TNSTC officials, the buses would be operated to Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruppur, Bengaluru and Hosur. The officials said that exemption has been given at the moment on requirement of e-pass for passengers travelling here from Bengaluru. They said that an open ground adjacent to the New bus stand has been earmarked for parking of buses and to prevent congestion inside the bus stand.

According to city police officials, 11 watch towers have been erected across the city including major points like Bazaar area, Four Roads to Five Roads stretch, First and Second Agraharam and other important places to manage the crowd. Close to 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to manage traffic and to prevent untoward incidents during the festive season.

