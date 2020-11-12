TNSTC rolls out 200 special buses from Salem to clear Deepavali rush

In order to clear the extra rush during the Deepavali season, about 200 special buses are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).
According to TNSTC officials, the buses would be operated to Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruppur, Bengaluru and Hosur. The officials said that exemption has been given at the moment on requirement of e-pass for passengers travelling here from Bengaluru. They said that an open ground adjacent to the New bus stand has been earmarked for parking of buses and to prevent congestion inside the bus stand.
According to city police officials, 11 watch towers have been erected across the city including major points like Bazaar area, Four Roads to Five Roads stretch, First and Second Agraharam and other important places to manage the crowd. Close to 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to manage traffic and to prevent untoward incidents during the festive season.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath