TNSTC resumes bus service to Yercaud after six months

Bus service to Yercaud, which remained suspended for the last six months due to COVID-19 pandemic, resumed here with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operating three buses on Wednesday.

Located in Shevaroyan Hills, there are 67 villages and 27 hamlets with a population of over 41,000. Tourism is a major activity in Yercaud and due to COVID-19, bus service from Salem was suspended in March this year. This affected the livelihood of people in the hilltop, as they depended on buses to reach markets and for work. Recently, plantation workers from Yercaud submitted a petition to District Collector S.A. Raman urging the administration to restore bus service.

On Wednesday, three buses were operated between Salem and Yercaud. “Based on the patronage, more buses will be operated in a phased manner,” they said. Buses will also be operated to interior villages and hamlets in the coming days. Drivers and conductors instructed commuters to wear masks and maintain personal distancing while travelling in the bus.