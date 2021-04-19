TNSTC reschedules bus timings

Salem

19 April 2021 22:40 IST

A release from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation said that the last bus to Chennai would leave from Salem at 2 p.m.

According to a release, bus to Villupuram would leave by 6 p.m., Chidambaram by 5 p.m., Cuddalore 5 p.m., Thiruvanamalai 5 p.m., Thirupatthur 6.30 p.m., Vellore 4.30 p.m., Hosur 6.30p.m., Bengaluru 7 p.m., Mysore 5 p.m., Coimbatore 6 p.m., Madurai 5.30 p.m., Tiruppur 7 p.m. and Tiruchi 6 p.m.

According to officials, similar time changes have been introduced for town buses and buses would halt in nearest depot due to night curfew from Tuesday night to contain spread of COVID-19 disease.

