TNSTC, private buses under scanner for traffic rule violations

The city traffic police are levying fine on Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and private buses for traffic violations.

Law enforcing machinery plans to further strengthen this system in a bid to ensure tangible results on the road and end the fear of buses unleashing terror on roads.

An official from the Transport Department said that all the buses are being monitored through the surveillance system using CCTV cameras installed at traffic signals.

Once a fine is levied on a bus, it will be registered in the Vahan online portal.

The Regional Transport Offices cannot issue emission certificate or renew fitness certificates unless the fine amount is paid, the official explained.

Traffic police will levy fine for minor offences up to ₹500 either in person or through e-challan option in the Vahan portal. However, action regarding serious traffic offences will be decided only by the District Collector, who is also the Regional Transport Authority, the transport official said.

A TNSTC official said that the buses are being monitored and fined for nearly one year in the city. “The bus driver will pay the fine amount when caught,” the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu said that the surveillance system to monitor traffic violations are not just for only private vehicles such as two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

“Cases for traffic violation will be registered, no matter what the vehicle is,” he added.