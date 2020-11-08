TNSTC plans to operate 436 special buses for Deepavali

Coimbatore

08 November 2020 00:10 IST

The Coimbatore division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is planning to operate 436 special buses for Deepavali from four districts.

Official sources said on Saturday that 186 buses from Coimbatore district, 50 buses from the Nilgiris district, 110 from Erode district and 90 buses from Tiruppur district have been planned for operation to various destinations in the State. The buses will likely be operated from November 12 to November 16.

The number of special buses to be operated this year is fewer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduction in demand, sources said. However, the final number of buses and other details such as destinations is yet to be announced officially by the TNSTC Coimbatore Division, according to the sources.

