TNSTC pays compensation to accident victim after court orders attachment of five buses in Coimbatore

A special subordinate court in Coimbatore on Tuesday ordered the attachment of five buses operated by the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for failing to provide compensation to an accident victim.

The petitioner, N. Kalimuthu (31) of Appachigoundenpathi in Coimbatore district, was severely injured after being knocked down by a TNSTC bus near Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in 2018. According to N. Dhanraj, counsel for the petitioner, Kalimuthu could no longer go for work after the accident and was in a poor financial condition. Hence, Mr. Kalimuthu moved the Special Subordinate Court for Motor Claims Original Petition (MCOP) and the court ruled in 2019 that the TNSTC must pay a compensation of ₹ 12.83 lakh.

However, as the compensation was not provided, the MCOP Court’s Judge K. Muniraja heard the case on Tuesday, Mr. Dhanraj said. Based on the recommendation of the counsel, he ordered that five city buses operated by the TNSTC shall be attached, which shall be auctioned to pay the compensation.

Following the attachment of buses, officials from the TNSTC Coimbatore Division arrived at the court and agreed to pay the compensation, which had increased to ₹ 15.68 lakh due to accrued interest. The officials issued a cheque for ₹ 9.61 lakh on Tuesday at the court, following which Judge Muniraja allowed the attached buses to be temporarily released.

“The next hearing is on April 22 and if the remaining amount is not paid by then, the buses would be attached again,” Mr. Dhanraj said.