TNSTC operates special buses from Erode for Deepavali

November 09, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Erode Region, has begun operating special buses for Deepavali from November 9 to 12.

A release said special buses were being operated from Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore to Tiruchi, Salem, Madurai, Chennai, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Tiruppur, Sathyamangalam, Palani and Karur. Also, reservation was done at www.tnstc.in for buses from Erode to Kambam, Kumily, Sivakasi, Tiruchendur, Rameswaram, Vellore, Puducherry, Sengottai, Nagercoil and Chennai.

Also, buses were being operated round the clock from Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Bhavani, Anthiyur and Perundurai to Coimbatore and Erode, the release added. The release also said that night service buses were available from Erode Railway Junction to the bus stand till November 12.

