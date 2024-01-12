TNSTC operates special buses for Pongal in Erode

January 12, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Erode region, has begun operating special buses for Pongal from Friday.

A release said special buses were being operated from Erode bus stand to Coimbatore, Madurai, Chennai, Tiruchendur, Rameswaram, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Palani, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Sathyamangalam, and Rasipuram. The release said 300 buses were operated to these destinations and based on the patronage and requirements, steps would be taken to increase the number of special buses. The release said special buses would be operated till January 18.