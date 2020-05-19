Coimbatore

TNSTC operates five buses in Tiruppur district

The Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) started operating on Tuesday five buses for government employees in Tiruppur district.

TNSTC officials said the buses were operated from Udumalpet (via Palladam), Avinashi, Dharapuram, Kangeyam and Perundurai (via Kunnathur and Uthukuli) to the district Collectorate at Tiruppur.

On Monday, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan addressed a letter to the General Manager of TNSTC Tiruppur Zone requesting for these five buses for the Collectorate employees.

Additional bus

On Tuesday, TNSTC began the operation of an additional bus from Pollachi to Coimbatore District Collectorate, taking the total number of buses operated to seven in the district. Two buses were operated from Pollachi and one bus from Mettupalayam, Annur, Karumathampatti, Vadavalli, and Theethipalayam each, TNSTC officials said.

