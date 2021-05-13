TNSTC operates additional buses

Coimbatore

13 May 2021 22:44 IST

Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Thursday increased the number of buses operated for government employees.

Officials said that six buses were operated for about 180 staff members of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) The buses were operated from Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Ondipudur, Thudiyalur and Saravanampatti where the staff members boarded the buses at around 5.30 a.m. The number of buses could be increased as per the requirement, the officials said.

The TNSTC initially operated 15 buses for employees of the Coimbatore District Collectorate and conservancy workers attached to the Coimbatore Corporation. As of Thursday, 10 buses were operated for conservancy workers and seven buses for the Collectorate employees.

