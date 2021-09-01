TNSTC operates additional buses for students

With the reopening of schools and colleges, the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated 50 additional town buses on Wednesday.

Corporation officials said that the additional buses would help in meeting the demand of the students using public transport to reach schools and colleges. Based on inputs from the respective branch managers, the operation of the additional buses would be streamlined from Thursday as per the demand from specific regions, the officials said.

As of Wednesday, TNSTC Coimbatore Division operated 553 town buses and 333 mofussil buses in the district.