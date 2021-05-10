TNSTC operates 15 buses for govt. employees, conservancy workers in Coimbatore

With the two-week lockdown coming into force on Monday, the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated 15 buses for employees of the District Collectorate and conservancy workers on Monday.

TNSTC officials said that six buses were operated for 123 Collectorate employees and nine buses for 412 conservancy workers. The employees of various government departments at the Collectorate were picked up from Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Annur, Sulur, Karumathampatti and Vadavalli and were dropped at the Collectorate at 9.45 a.m. The buses will also be operated at around 5 p.m. for their return journey, the officials said.

The nine buses for conservancy workers were operated from Keeranatham, Vellalore and Malumichampatti at 5.30 a.m. to the Corporation headquarters. They will be picked up at 2 p.m. after their work everyday, the officials said.

Out of the total fleet of 1,012 town and mofussil buses in Coimbatore district, the buses that were not operated on Monday were parked at 17 bus depots across the district. The buses operated for the Collectorate employees and conservancy workers would be increased in the coming days as per the requirement, according to the officials.

Amid complaints of a few conservancy workers being stranded at Ukkadam Bus Terminus due to lack of buses on Monday morning, the TNSTC officials said that steps would be taken to ensure that all workers board their buses from Tuesday.