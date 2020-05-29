Coimbatore

TNSTC operates 143 buses across four districts for essential services

Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated 143 buses across four districts for essential services on Friday.

The buses were operated for conservancy workers, government employees, migrant workers and teachers involved in evaluation of Class XII answer scripts.

The maximum number of buses was operated in the Coimbatore Zone with 113 out of 143 buses, officials said.

A total of 78 buses were operated for teachers, 16 buses for conservancy workers of Coimbatore Corporation, 13 buses for government employees at the District Collectorate and six buses for migrant workers.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur Zone, nine buses were operated for teachers and three for Collectorate employees. Erode Zone saw the operation of 11 buses - nine buses for teachers and two for Collectorate employees.

Udhagamandalam Zone had the least number of buses operated – seven buses comprising four for government employees and three for teachers on evaluation duty, according to the TNSTC officials.

