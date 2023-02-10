HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC launches camapign vehicle on road safety in Dharmapuri

February 10, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi launching the road safety campaign vehicle of TNSTC in Dharmapuri.

Collector K. Shanthi launching the road safety campaign vehicle of TNSTC in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A road safety campaign vehicle was launched by Collector K. Shanthi under the aegis of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Dharmapuri division, on Thursday.

The vehicle envisioned in the form of photo exhibition was launched at the Dharmapuri bus stand as part of the continuing road safety awareness programmes undertaken by the district administration.

The road safety campaign exhibition underlined the various dos of road safety and protection, mandating the need to wear helmets, seat belts, and avoiding mobile phones while driving,

Launching the vehicle, Ms. Shanthi said, loss of lives in road accidents could be avoided by merely following road safety rules. Non-compliance with road safety protocols also leads to injuries and accompanying economic hardship and losses that could be avoided, the Collector said.

The vehicle will tour through the district stopping at schools, and colleges and all public places underlining the message of road safety and the preciousness of life that is needlessly lost due to recklessness on the roads.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.