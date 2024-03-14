GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNSTC introduces Dharapuram-Chennai service

March 14, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A new bus service of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to Chennai from Dharapuram Municipal Bus Stand was flagged-off by M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, and N. Kayalvizhi , Minister for Adi-Dravidar Welfare, on Wednesday.

The bus departs at 7 p.m. and reaches the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam at 5.30 a.m. The timing is the same in the return direction. The Minister also initiated two additional services to Udayarpalayam from the Dharapuram bus stand.

The TNSTC has also informed about start of two additional services in the Coimbatore-Tiruchendur route, and one new service each in the Gudalur-Tiruchi, and Anthiyur-Chennai routes.

