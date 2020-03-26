TNSTC introduces bus services to conservancy workers

Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) introduced exclusive bus services for conservancy workers with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to facilitate their transport.

A TNSTC official said that the services were introduced on Wednesday and 13 buses were operated in a full-fledged manner from Thursday. Conservancy workers board these buses from Keeranatham, Vellalore, Malumichampatti and Kempatty Colony and alighted at various parts of the city such as Gandhipuram, Ondipudur and the CCMC office at Town Hall.

After picking them up at 5.30 a.m, the buses will also drop them back after they have finished their work at around 12.30 p.m, the official said. “These bus services will continue to be available till the requirement is present,” the official noted, adding that the CCMC will pay for the expenses. All 13 buses are routinely disinfected to ensure the safety of the conservancy workers, according to the TNSTC official.

Over 1,000 buses in Coimbatore district are not plying on the roads following the announcement of prohibitory orders under Section 144 by the State government on Tuesday evening.