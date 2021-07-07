TNSTC increases number of bus services

Coimbatore

07 July 2021 23:36 IST

The Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Wednesday increased the number of bus services in the district from 535 to 620 buses following the rise in demand.

Officials said that the 620 buses comprised 360 town buses and 260 mofussil buses. The Coimbatore Division initially operated 337 town buses and 198 mofussil buses on Monday as the State government allowed inter-district and intra-district bus services as part of the fresh COVID-19 relaxations.

Advertising

Advertising

Following reports of overcrowding in some town buses despite the 50% occupancy limit for passengers, the number of buses was increased on Wednesday to ensure personal distancing in all buses, according to the officials. The number of mofussil bus services to districts across the State was also increased to meet the requirement of the passengers.

Out of 360 town buses, 240 were ordinary fare buses while the remaining were deluxe ‘red’ buses. The increase in the number of ordinary town buses in Coimbatore would also allow more women to avail the scheme of travelling free of cost in ordinary town buses, the officials said.

With a total fleet of 1,012 buses in Coimbatore district, additional buses would be operated in routes depending on the demand and the 50% occupancy for passengers would be monitored in all buses, the TNSTC officials said.