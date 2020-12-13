TNSTC increases buses in Coimbatore district after relaxations

Coimbatore

13 December 2020 00:12 IST

The Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has increased the number of buses in the district after the State government permitted the buses to be operated with 100% capacity.

Officials said that 860 buses were operated on Saturday in the district, of which 280 were mofussil and 580 were town buses.

While nearly 90% of the total fleet of buses are now being operated by the division, the State government is yet to allow operations of inter-State and air-conditioned buses, the officials said.

On December 7, the State government issued an order that allowed State Transport Undertakings (STUs) to operate at 100% capacity. Since September 7, the buses were allowed to operate only with 60% capacity in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government order also stated that the STUs must continue to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) inside the buses.

Hence, all the drivers and conductors will continue to wear masks inside the buses and only those passengers with masks will be allowed to board the buses as per the SOPs, the officials said.

However, officials claimed that there has not been a major increase in the number of commuters using the TNSTC buses in the district.

On an average, only around 3.94 lakh passengers travel in TNSTC buses in the district every day, as opposed to 8.26 lakh passengers travelling per day before the lockdown. The collections have taken a hit too, as TNSTC now earns about ₹62 lakh a day, while the pre-COVID-19 earnings per day were nearly ₹1.24 crore, they said.