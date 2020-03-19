TNSTC halts inter-State services to two States

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Dharmapuri, has drastically cut down the number of buses plying in the Dharmapuri- Krishnagiri-Hosur region, while inter-State transport has been been stopped completely with no passenger traffic into Bengaluru. As of Wednesday, over 100 buses, including local and inter-State buses, were pulled off roads.

A total of 958 bus services are operated in the Dharmapuri division, which includes Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Hosur. On Wednesday, a little over 10% of the buses were pulled off the roads for want of passengers.

An official source in the TNSTC told The Hindu that inter-State bus services to Bengaluru has been cut, as the city reported a number of COVID-19 cases. “There is no passenger traffic within Bengaluru as well for our buses to ply,” the official said. The buses were running empty even locally and the number of buses would be brought down considerably each day, according to the official. “Tomorrow (Thursday) 20% of the buses will be stopped,” he said.

Inter-State passenger flow froze on its own volition in view of the caution over the transmission of COVID-19 virus. Hosur and Krishnagiri have a significant number of people commuting to Bengaluru every day for work. The lockdown in Bengaluru has stopped the worker flow.

On Wednesday, all main bus stands had separate hand wash stations set up as part of awareness creation by the TNSTC. In addition, protective masks and gloves were given to the drivers. The steering wheel, gear boxes and foot board railings were sanitised.

Staff Reporter adds from Udhagamandalam

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) stopped bus services from the Nilgiris to Kerala and Karnataka from Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The services were stopped as there were very few passengers. Both Kerala and Karnataka transport corporations also reduced the number of buses coming to the Nilgiris to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya appealed to the public to not spread rumours about the spread of the virus. She also criticised a section of the media in the Nilgiris for carrying reports that eight persons in the Nilgiris had tested positive. No one in the Nilgiris had shown any symptoms of COVID-19 so far, she said.