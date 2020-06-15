TNSTC employees stage demonstrations highlighting various demands

15 June 2020 23:06 IST

Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) staged demonstrations across Coimbatore district on Monday with multiple demands, including adequate safety measures and remuneration while operating buses amid the COVID-19 scare.

The demonstrations were organised by the Federation of TNSTC Trade Unions in 17 branches across Coimbatore district and five branches in the Nilgiris district, said general secretary of CITU Coimbatore unit M. Velankanni Raj.

Over 50 employees comprising drivers, conductors and technicians participated in the demonstrations held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at each of the branches. “We made sure that the bus service did not get affected,” Mr. Raj said. The participants were those who did not have to report for duty on Monday as the duties are assigned on a rotational basis. While the participants wore masks, physical distancing was not maintained in most of the demonstrations.

The petition had a set of 23 demands, including asking TNSTC to provide allowances and appropriate remuneration to the drivers and conductors working during the pandemic, to allow only adequate number of employees to the respective branches to maintain personal distancing and to supply more masks and gloves to all employees. The petition also alleged that the employees are being forced to operate buses longer than the stipulated hours (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.) to increase the earnings.

Mr. Raj said that the demands were submitted to the Managing Director of TNSTC Coimbatore Division A. Anbu Abraham, General Manager Mahendra Kumar and all the branch managers.

The Federation of TNSTC Trade Unions comprises nine unions, including AITUC, CITU and LPF which organised the demonstrations across the State.