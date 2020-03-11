TNSTC employees protest on various demands

Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation protested in front of the divisional office here on Tuesday pressing various demands.

The protesters demanded that the State government must start discussions regarding their salary hike, and employees, who had completed 240 days of work in the Corporation, should be regularised.

They urged the government to make necessary budget allocation to meet the expenditure of the Corporation and pension must be provided to all employees who joined service after April 2003.

They asked authorities to settle their pay dues immediately and demanded that the employees must be provided with all retirement benefits on the day of retirement itself.

The protesters said that they would indulge in continuous protests if action was not taken on their demands.