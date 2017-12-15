TNSTC employees, pensioners begin sit-in strike

Over 500 employees and pensioners affiliated to nine trade unions, except Anna Thozhirsangham affiliated to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagan, began their two-day sit-in agitation inside the head office campus of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at Kavundampalayam on Mettupalayam Road here on Thursday.

They urged the government to suitably grant funds to TNSTCs to meet the expenditure over and above the income.

Trade union leaders raised slogans against the government and later sat inside the office campus. Leaders, who addressed the employees and pensioners, alleged that the amount deducted for paying premiums for LIC, EPF contributions of employees and other statutory deductions were used by officials to meet the day-to-day expenditure of the Corporation instead of demanding enough funds from the government. Top officials were responsible for this mismanagement.

S. Periyasamy, zonal president of the Labour Progressive Front (LPF), affiliated to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, urged the government to disburse the terminal statutory benefits to the retired employees, as most of them were waiting for over five years and ensure PF and pension benefits to those joined TNSTC after April 2003. A crew member of TNSTC to retire in April end said that he had applied for ₹ 1 lakh advance from his EPF account in 2011 for his daughter’s marriage. His daughter now had a 4-year-old child, but the money was yet to be sanctioned.

Many pensioners died before getting their statutory terminal benefits, the trade union leaders alleged.

When contacted, TNSTC General Manager of Coimbatore Region Govindarajan claimed that bus services were not hit in the city and the suburban areas. However, the striking employees claimed that 20 % of the buses were not operated.