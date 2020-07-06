TNSTC employees allege unsafe working conditions

After a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employee tested positive for COVID-19, a section of employees alleged that the working conditions for technical staff remain unsafe across the district.

A 38-year-old man, who was one of the technical staff members at Ukkadam Branch – II bus depot in Coimbatore city, was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive on Sunday, following which the Health Department lifted swab samples of other employees in the depot on Monday.

According to M. Paramasivam, a senior tradesman at Pollachi Branch – II depot and CITU regional president, nearly 720 technical staff members are employed across the Coimbatore Zone, one of the four zones under TNSTC Coimbatore Division. “There is no possibility to maintain personal distancing among the technical staff while working,” he claimed, adding that many technical staff members do not wear gloves as it allegedly hinders their work.

TNSTC has been asking the technical staff to report on a shift basis but did not arrange for any transport facilities for them, Mr. Paramasivam alleged. The staff members are being asked to repair the buses that are not plying in a bid to keep them occupied, he further alleged. “All this further increases the risk of contracting [COVID-19],” he said.

General secretary of CITU Coimbatore unit M. Velankanni Raj said that forcing the technical staff to report for duty till July 15 will increase the chances of COVID-19 spreading among TNSTC employees.

He demanded action against those officials asking the employees to report for duty in violation of the orders issued by the State government. Mr. Raj, who is one of the bus drivers employed at Ukkadam Branch – II depot, said that he was among the 64 employees whose samples were lifted on Monday.

When contacted, a TNSTC official denied these allegations, claiming that personal distancing norms are being implemented in all workplaces. Based on the results of the samples lifted, appropriate decision will be taken regarding the employees, he said.