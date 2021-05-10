TNSTC earns ₹3.20 crore by operating buses during weekend ahead of lockdown

Salem

10 May 2021 22:39 IST

The Salem Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has earned about ₹3.20 crore by operating additional buses during the weekend ahead of full lockdown.

The division operated additional buses on Saturday and Sunday after the State government announced full lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19 disease. The Division operated 108 buses additional buses on routes like Chennai, Chidambaram and other important routes here on Saturday and Sunday. According to TNSTC officials, additional 40 buses were operated to Chennai alone as many persons returned from Chennai to their native places.

According to officials, about four lakh commuters travelled during the weekend. Additional buses were operated from Salem to neighbouring districts to transport passengers from Chennai and other cities.

