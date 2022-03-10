TNSTC driver in Annur placed under suspension

The Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) recently placed one of its drivers under suspension after he was allegedly found siphoning off fuel from buses at the branch in Annur.

An official from the Annur bus depot said on Thursday that the driver, Periyasami (50), was found carrying around 10 litres of diesel by fellow TNSTC employees in the early hours of March 6. Upon inquiry, he allegedly confessed that he stole the diesel from government buses for his personal use.

Following this, the General Manager of TNSTC Coimbatore Division placed him under suspension till further orders.

Periyasami had been a driver for nearly 10 years in TNSTC buses in the Mettupalayam-Tiruppur route and an inquiry was under way to ascertain the time period during which he allegedly stole fuel from the buses and the total quantity of fuel stolen, the official added.