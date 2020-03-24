TNSTC cuts services in Salem

The Salem division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation on Monday used 70 % of the 1047 buses it operates on over 100 routes.

The division also withdrew its 70 inter-State services.

Managing Director of the division R. Mohan said 57 buses that were operated to Bengaluru, 16 to Mysore and four to Puducherry were stopped following government orders.

Long distance buses within the State were operated and even seven buses were operated to Chennai. All the buses are disinfected and hand washing facilities had been set up at bus stands here.