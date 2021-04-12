TNSTC conductor placed under suspension

Video of him assaulting elderly passenger went viral

A conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, who assaulted an elderly passenger on board an Erode-bound bus, was placed under suspension on Monday.

A video showing the incident that happened at the Sathyamangalam – Rasipuram bus route via Erode went viral on social media.

Ganesan (73) of Chithode used to purchase lemon from the wholesale market in Erode and sell it in his area.

On Sunday morning, he boarded the bus at Chithode and gave ₹ 12 to conductor Kumar (35) for the ticket. It is said that Kumar asked for tender and Ganesan pressed the coin in his hands that angered him.

Sensing that the passenger did it in inebriated condition, the conductor assaulted the elderly man. The video clip taken by a co-passenger showed another passenger questioning the conductor.

Also, the video clip showed the conductor asking the elderly man to get down from the bus. After the video went viral, the conductor was placed under suspension on Monday.