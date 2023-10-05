HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC conductor placed under suspension in the Nilgiris

October 05, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The conductor of a TNSTC bus was placed under suspension after a video emerged of him threatening bus passengers who had boarded a bus from Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris to Kozhikode in Kerala on October 3.

In the video, the bus conductor, identified as Babu, is alleged to have scolded students who had boarded the bus and wanted to alight at a bus stop at Cherambadi in Gudalur. It has been alleged that the conductor asked the students to not board an “Express” bus as it did only stopped at selected locations.

Passengers on board the bus took exception to the behaviour of the conductor. When they questioned him, he was seen threatening the passengers, and urging them to call any official they wish to complain against him.

On Thursday, the TNSTC said that the bus conductor has been indefinitely suspended for his behaviour and that action would be taken against him.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.