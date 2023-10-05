TNSTC conductor placed under suspension in the Nilgiris

October 05, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The conductor of a TNSTC bus was placed under suspension after a video emerged of him threatening bus passengers who had boarded a bus from Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris to Kozhikode in Kerala on October 3.

In the video, the bus conductor, identified as Babu, is alleged to have scolded students who had boarded the bus and wanted to alight at a bus stop at Cherambadi in Gudalur. It has been alleged that the conductor asked the students to not board an “Express” bus as it did only stopped at selected locations.

Passengers on board the bus took exception to the behaviour of the conductor. When they questioned him, he was seen threatening the passengers, and urging them to call any official they wish to complain against him.

On Thursday, the TNSTC said that the bus conductor has been indefinitely suspended for his behaviour and that action would be taken against him.