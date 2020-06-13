TNSTC collections takea hit in first two weeks

13 June 2020 22:40 IST

Employees to stage demonstrations on Monday

With operations of less than 1,000 buses across four districts and lack of patronage despite relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown, the earnings of the Coimbatore division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have taken a major hit in the past two weeks.

According to TNSTC officials, the earnings in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris zones from June 1 to 11 were only around ₹6.45 crore.

For the same period in June 2019, the earning was around ₹40 crore. In Coimbatore zone alone, the earnings from June 1 to 11 this year were ₹2.64 crore, while the 2019 earnings were around ₹15 crore. The operation of TNSTC buses restarted on June 1 following State government’s directions.

This comes amid allegations by members of the Federation of TNSTC Trade Unions that the Coimbatore division is insisting on employees to increase the earnings. “The pressure started four to five days after the bus operations began,” alleged M. Velankanni Raj, general secretary of CITU Coimbatore unit. He further claimed that only one set of gloves and masks were provided to drivers and conductors and the electronic hand-held ticket devices were yet to be provided to the conductors.

To demand safety for all TNSTC employees, the Federation of TNSTC Trade Unions will conduct Statewide demonstrations on Monday. In Coimbatore, the protests will be held in seven locations and the members will meet A. Anbu Abraham, Managing Director of TNSTC Coimbatore division, with 23 demands regarding the safety and adequate remuneration for all the employees, Mr. Raj said.

However, TNSTC officials denied allegations of pressurising employees to increase earnings as there is a lack of patronage from the public for bus services. Two sets of gloves and masks were provided to all drivers and conductors and the hand-held devices for tickets will be provided once the centralised server in Chennai has been fixed, officials said. None of the COVID-19 precautionary measures issued by the State government for buses have been relaxed, according to the officials.

On Saturday, TNSTC Coimbatore division operated 834 town and mofussil buses, comprising 312 buses in Coimbatore zone, 132 buses in Udhagamandalam zone, 259 buses in Erode zone and 131 buses in Tiruppur zone.

While over 80% of these were operated for the public, buses were also operated for teachers, conservancy workers (only in Coimbatore zone) and government employees.