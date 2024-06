The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore Zone, will operate 50 additional buses to various places from June 15 to 17, in view of Bakrid and the extended weekend. A release from TNSTC said the additional buses would be operated to Madurai, Theni, Tiruchi and Salem from Coimbatore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.