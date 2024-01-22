TNSTC Coimbatore sanctioned about 400 bus crew postings 

January 22, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore Ltd., has been sanctioned about 400 posts for filling bus crew vacancies.

The postings are to be carried out in the coming months.

The trade unions have been persistently seeking induction of more number of drivers and conductors for better working conditions in the interests of passenger safety.

Posting of additional crew, according to a representative of a trade union, will be in the interests of passengers as safe journey will be possible only if the drivers are not put into stress.

According to a senior official, the process of recruitment of drivers and conductors for TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd., will be initiated after the measures under way for filling such vacancies in State Express Transport Corporation is completed.

With a fleet of 2,774 buses, the bus crew account for nearly one-third of the overall employee strength of a little over 16,000 in TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd, spread across 43 depots, two workshops, and two driver training schools

With operational jurisdiction over Coimbatore and adjoining Nilgiris, Erode and Tiruppur districts, this Transport Corporation, like the seven other corporations incurs up to 80 percent expenditure on establishment costs and high speed diesel, it is learnt.

Out of the total fleet strength, 991 ordinary and 180 Limited Stop Service buses pertain to the town. Of the rest, 1,031 buses are utilised for mofussil services, and 357 buses ply on ghat sections. There are 215 spare buses, as per official statistics.

The Transport Corporation operates 2,559 scheduled services along 1,998 routes of which 1,306 are in the town limits. It also operates 404 mofussil services, and 288 services in the ghat section.

The manpower addition, both the trade unions and officials believe, will pave way for betterment of overall performance.

The TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd. has excelled itself amongst the seven other State Transport Undertakings by winning a number of performance awards.

The last award it won was the Best Depot Awards at State level on Fuel Conservation in SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsava) 2021, the annual fuel conservation mega campaign of Petroleum Conservation Research Association under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.