‘TNSTC Coimbatore must recruit 400 drivers and as many conductors to avert accidents’

December 30, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“Overworking is dangerous for a driver, yet I had worked for nearly 20 hours during festive or special days like Deepavali or New Year. I had to complete a round trip between Coimbatore and Chennai as there were not enough drivers,” claimed a driver in the Coimbatore division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

To avoid putting the lives of bus crew at risk and to avert accidents, TNSTC must conduct a recruitment drive immediately, say TNSTC workers.

The TNSTC plans to run 80 additional buses in the district from December 31 to January 2 owing to the New Year weekend rush, stated the Coimbatore TNSTC General Manager S. Senthil Kumar.

“The existing drivers will have to work overtime to run these services smoothly. We cannot hire temporary staff for TNSTC,” he added.

“The trend of working double and triple shifts has been in existence for over a decade. This is one of the reasons for major bus accidents in the State,” said P. Selvarajan, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees’ Welfare Association (TNSTC-REWA).

K. Periyasamy of the Labour Progressive Federation said that the Coimbatore Zone ought to have 1,166 buses. But, there are only 950 buses at present. “Due to staff shortage, the number decreased by 216. The ratio of buses to drivers must be 1:2.265 as per norms. Only then, workers can avail of long leave or sick leave as per regulation. This is also to compensate for irregular or elderly workers who might not be punctual. But since this is not followed, the TNSTC is unable to manage,” he claimed.

“Coimbatore Zone alone needs roughly 400 drivers and as many conductors more for proper management.”

“The last recruitment was done in 2015. Because of the fuel price hike, the TNSTC is short of funds to hire new staff. Further the Centre had asked to outsource workers, which is not an ideal solution, considering driving is skilled labour,” he said.