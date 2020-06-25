TNSTC Coimbatore Division scales down bus operations

Following the State government’s decision to not allow public transport between districts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) reduced the operations of over 300 buses on Thursday.

Officials said that only 486 buses were operated across four districts – Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris on Thursday, as against 791 that were operated on Wednesday.

Only those mofussil buses that operated within the respective districts were allowed on Thursday. In Coimbatore district, 32 mofussil buses to Pollachi and Mettupalayam areas were permitted. Except for Udhagamandalam, town buses were operated in headquarters of Coimbatore (150 town buses), Tiruppur (43 buses) and Erode (74 buses) districts.

The Nilgiris had the maximum number of ghat buses (operated in hilly areas) with 102, followed by Coimbatore (15) and Erode (7) districts. On Thursday, Coimbatore district saw the maximum number of buses being operated within the district with 197 buses, followed by the Nilgiris (112), Erode (107) and Tiruppur (70) districts, the TNSTC officials said.