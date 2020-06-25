TNSTC Coimbatore Division scales down bus operations

Following the State government’s decision to not allow public transport between districts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) reduced the operations of over 300 buses on Thursday.
Officials said that only 486 buses were operated across four districts – Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris on Thursday, as against 791 that were operated on Wednesday.
Only those mofussil buses that operated within the respective districts were allowed on Thursday. In Coimbatore district, 32 mofussil buses to Pollachi and Mettupalayam areas were permitted. Except for Udhagamandalam, town buses were operated in headquarters of Coimbatore (150 town buses), Tiruppur (43 buses) and Erode (74 buses) districts.
The Nilgiris had the maximum number of ghat buses (operated in hilly areas) with 102, followed by Coimbatore (15) and Erode (7) districts. On Thursday, Coimbatore district saw the maximum number of buses being operated within the district with 197 buses, followed by the Nilgiris (112), Erode (107) and Tiruppur (70) districts, the TNSTC officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath