TNSTC buses fleecing passengers, says consumer body in Coimbatore

November 21, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses are allegedly charging more than the fare approved by the regional transport authorities and state transport authorities even after several petitions for over a decade.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary and member of the District Road Safety Committee K. Kathirmathiyon said, ”Recently in Udhagamandalam, a resolution was passed that all excess charges collected by the government buses must be given to the district administration. This was passed in the Coimbatore district in 2018. We have filing petitions for nearly 12 years now. Yet, TNSTC buses - both town and mofussil - charge high rates. For example, the rate approved by the Transport Commissioner for the buses between Coimbatore and Erode is ₹62 but people are charged ₹95.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of the State Transport Department, he said, “Some operators claim State Transport Undertakings (STU) buses to be ‘Express’ or ‘Luxury’, increase route lengths by adding ‘unofficial’ stops like near LIC (in Avinashi road) and Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (on Trichy Road) in the city and collect additional amount.”

“The Transport Authority can cancel or suspend the permit of such vehicles specified under their limit under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. But not even a single permit has been cancelled, so far. Transport authorities and the Collector must take immediate action. We are planning to file a PIL at the Madras High Court soon,” he said.

Refuting the charge, Coimbatore TNSTC General Manager S Senthil Kumar said, there is fleecing usually in online booking, which when reported by passengers will be addressed.

He said, “In the Coimbatore region, there are 951 TNSTC buses and including those in Ooty, Erode and Tiruppur, there are 2,559. Ordinary buses collect a minimum fare of ₹5 and there is no revision in the fare structure of ordinary buses under ‘Deluxe’ or ‘Express’. Of this, there are 50 semi-low floor buses that were launched in 2019 which collect a minimum fare of ₹11. No cases of excess collection have been reported.”

