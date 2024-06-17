TNSTC buses covered with advertisements put commuters in a fix

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses, especially outstation bound buses, are covered with advertisement or stickers except for the front wind shield preventing passengers from knowing the routes. Usually, passengers look at the panel on the sides of the buses where the routes will be mentioned.

K. Marimuthu who travels between the city and Palladam for work every day finds it difficult to board the correct bus as the buses are full of advertisement stickers pasted except for the front shield.

K. Vanaja, a government employee, echoes the same sentiment as she had to run behind half-a-dozen buses to know the route and board the right bus at Singanallur to go to Sulur.

Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, K. Kathirmathiyon, said that he had filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court in 2009 and the court passed strict orders against such practice.

Now, the buses have advertisements in violation of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Rules. As per the Rules, the State carriage buses should obtain licence for display of advertisements from Regional Transport Authority and the licence fee should be paid to the local bodies. No advertisement shall be carried, except inside the vehicle and rear portion of exterior body. Advertisements should not be displayed on the front wind or rear wind screen or side windows of the vehicle. .

Due to the advertisements on the entire body of the bus, the colour of the bus itself changed, which is also a violation. The colour mentioned in the Registration Certificate could not be changed and it is illegal. Above all, the red colour buses charge 2.5 times the normal fare as they are treated as luxury coaches. But hapless passengers get to know their tariff only when they board the bus.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon had recently petitioned Collector Kranti Kumar Pati who, in turn, has written to the TNSTC Managing Director asking for his reply.

A TNSTC official said bus fares had not been hiked in the recent years and the TNSTC management’s fiscal position is precarious. Hence the Management was finding ways to enhance the revenue as the TNSTC owes terminal benefits to all its retired employees.