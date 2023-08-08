TNSTC bus gets stuck in mud at Podanur in Coimbatore

August 08, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus got stuck in wet mud on Sarada Mill Road opposite to the Railway Community Centre near Podanur Main Road due to a suspected water supply pipe leak on Tuesday. The portion, that falls in ward 88 of the South Zone , has been temporarily filled with sand, said an official from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

The passengers of the bus were shifted to another bus, according to sources.

The official said: “underground pipelines were laid two months ago on this road. The laying of pipeline for several projects, including drinking water projects under Siruvani, Pilloor and Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur were partly completed two months ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were awaiting completion of the works by the Highway Department on Podanur Main Road. The road work is under way on a 2.6-km stretch of the Podanur Main Road, of which 1.6 km was completed recently,” he said..

According to the official, one of pipeline could have leaked either on Monday night or early on Tuesday, causing the road to cave in. “Temporarily, medians have been placed as barricades around the damaged portion. The local TWAD authorities will check and detect the leakage and fix it as soon as possible. The road will be laid subsequently,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.