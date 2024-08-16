TNSTC bus driver electrocuted by snapped power line in Udhagamandalam

A 43-year-old driver of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was electrocuted while on duty on Friday morning, when a power line came in contact with the bus he was travelling near Kil Kotagiri in the Nilgiris.

The deceased was identified as D. Prathap from Thuneri in Kil Kotagiri. Mr. Prathap, who had stayed overnight in the distant village of Koodada following the bus’ last trip on Thursday evening, had picked up a number of passengers travelling to Kotagiri from the village on Friday morning.

Due to heavy fog, visibility was extremely poor along the stretch, when Mr. Prathap noticed that a power line had become snapped at Kovilmattam near Kengarai. The power line came into contact with the vehicle, when Mr. Prathap, who feared that the passengers could be at risk, safely made all of them alight from the bus.

However, as he was escaping the vehicle, Mr. Prathap was electrocuted, and was pronounced dead after being rushed to Kotagiri Government Hospital. Police said that the bus driver and conductor’s quick thinking had ensured that no other people suffered injuries in the incident.

The Sholur Mattam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.