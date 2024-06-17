TNSTC bus crew suspended for roughing up elderly passenger

A driver and conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, whose act of pushing an elderly passenger while boarding at the Tiruppur New Bus Stand last week causing outrage after the video went viral on social media, have been placed under suspension.

The passenger fell to the ground and was found remaining motionless for a while in the impact of the push by conductor Thangarasu, with driver Murugan by his side. The video of roughing-up of the scantily-dressed passenger by the bus crew was recorded by a co-passenger and uploaded on social media.

The suspension order was issued by the Gobichettipalayam Branch of the TNSTC Erode Division. The duo explained that they had to forcibly deboard the passenger as he was in an inebriated condition.

