GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC bus crew suspended for roughing up elderly passenger

Published - June 17, 2024 08:01 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A driver and conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, whose act of pushing an elderly passenger while boarding at the Tiruppur New Bus Stand last week causing outrage after the video went viral on social media, have been placed under suspension.

The passenger fell to the ground and was found remaining motionless for a while in the impact of the push by conductor Thangarasu, with driver Murugan by his side. The video of roughing-up of the scantily-dressed passenger by the bus crew was recorded by a co-passenger and uploaded on social media.

The suspension order was issued by the Gobichettipalayam Branch of the TNSTC Erode Division. The duo explained that they had to forcibly deboard the passenger as he was in an inebriated condition.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.