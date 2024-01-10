ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC bus conductor’s attempt to end life at Sungam Depot in Coimbatore thwarted by co-workers

January 10, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation reportedly attempted to end life on the premises of the Sungam depot here on Wednesday morning.

Pradeep, who had apparently completed his night duty, was said to have resorted to the act in a state of frustration after he was asked to extend his shift by his superiors.

His attempt was thwarted by co-workers. Subsequently, a team from Sulur police station rushed to the spot on information and admitted Pradeep to the Government Medical College Hospital as he had complained of nausea.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

