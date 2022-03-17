TNSTC bus conductor held in Coimbatore for sexually harassing woman commuter

A conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a young woman on a moving bus on Wednesday.

P. Poovendren (31), a native of Vijayamangalam near Perundurai in Erode district, was arrested by the Kattoor police based on a complaint from a 22-year-old woman, a student of a civil services coaching centre in Coimbatore.

According to the police, the alleged sexual harassment took place between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. when the woman, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was travelling on a TNSTC bus from Salem to Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The police said the woman sat behind the seat of the conductor on the left side of the driver’s cabin. Lights inside the bus were off as the bus left Salem and the conductor allegedly harassed the woman sexually when other passengers were asleep.

The woman slapped the conductor and informed her friends about the sexual harassment. They came to Coimbatore central bus stand with personnel from Kattoor police station before the bus reached there.

As the bus arrived, police personnel took Poovendran into custody. Though the conductor requested the woman to forgive him, she lodged a complaint with the police.

Poovendran was arrested for offence under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.