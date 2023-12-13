ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC bus conductor gets seven years jail for sexual assault on 10 minor girls in Erode

December 13, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode on Wednesday sentenced a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus conductor to undergo seven years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting 10 school girls in the bus in 2022.

P. Saravanan (49) of Gobichettipalayam, who was working as a conductor in a town bus operated to Nambiyur, sexually assualted the girls on August 26. The students lodged a complaint with the Nambiyur police who held inquiries. Later, a case under Section 9 (c) (whoever being a public servant commits sexual assault on a child) r/w Section 10 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, was registered, and the conductor was arrested.

The case was on trial at the Mahila Court. Judge R. Malathi found the accused guilty and sentenced him to undergo 70 years of imprisonment. The Judge ordered the sentence to run concurrently and hence he would be behind bars for seven years. Also, under Section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the Judge recommended the State government to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 to each of the victims. Later, Saravanan was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

